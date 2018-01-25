The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

 

Erin: The Fall, “Eat Y’self Fitter”, Perverted by Language, Rough Trade
Listen

Tom: The Fall, Singles 1978 – 2016, Cherry Red
Listen

Sid: Matt & Kim, “Forever”, Fader Label
Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, Blood Pack Vol. 5, Intravenous Magazine UK
Listen

Nickie: B~Free, Ode 2 a Luv Affair, VoodooHoney Records
Listen

Chris: Warren Zevon, “I Was in the House When the House Burned Down”,  Life’ll Kill Ya, Artemis Records
Listen

