The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Fall, “Eat Y’self Fitter”, Perverted by Language, Rough Trade

Tom: The Fall, Singles 1978 – 2016, Cherry Red

Sid: Matt & Kim, “Forever”, Fader Label

Ryan: Various Artists, Blood Pack Vol. 5, Intravenous Magazine UK

Nickie: B~Free, Ode 2 a Luv Affair, VoodooHoney Records

Chris: Warren Zevon, “I Was in the House When the House Burned Down”, Life’ll Kill Ya, Artemis Records

