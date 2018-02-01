The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans

Listen

Tom: The Ceramic Hobs, Black Pool Legacy, Harbinger Sound

Listen

Sid: Andrew W.K., “Music Is Worth Living For”, Sony

Listen

Ryan: IAMX, Alive In New Light, Self-released

Listen

Nickie: RAC, Strangers, Interscope Records

Listen

Chris: Father John Misty, “I Love You, Honeybear”, I Love You, Honeybear, Sub Pop

Listen