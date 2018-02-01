The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans
Listen
Tom: The Ceramic Hobs, Black Pool Legacy, Harbinger Sound
Listen
Sid: Andrew W.K., “Music Is Worth Living For”, Sony
Listen
Ryan: IAMX, Alive In New Light, Self-released
Listen
Nickie: RAC, Strangers, Interscope Records
Listen
Chris: Father John Misty, “I Love You, Honeybear”, I Love You, Honeybear, Sub Pop
Listen