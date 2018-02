By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Wye Oak, “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs”, Merge

Listen

Tom: Christoph De Babalon, If You’re Into It, I’m Out Of It, Cross Fade Entertainment

Listen

Sid: King Tuff ,” Psycho Star” Sub Pop

Listen

Ryan: Leæther Strip, 50, LÆBEL

Listen

Nickie: Big Boi, BOOMIVERSE, Epic Records

Listen