The [Loft] Office List

Categories
- #wmse34
- #wmse35
- 91.7 FM
- A Look Back (Video Archive)
- A Trip to Bandcamp
- Concerts
- Downloads
- General
- In-Studio Performances
- Interviews
- Linky McLinkster
- Local Lunchbox
- Local Music
- Local/Live
- Membership Drive
- New Releases
- Out This Week
- Partnership
- Ready For the Weekend
- Special Programming
- They Write, We Link
- Top Airplay
- Website Information
- WMSE
- WMSE Fundraiser
- WMSE Jams of the Week
Upcoming Events
Feb
16
Fri
4:00 pm interview: Jimmy Burns and Jimi ...
interview: Jimmy Burns and Jimi ...
Feb 16 @ 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tune into WMSE as Sonia catches up with with Chicago guitarist Jimmy Burns and Jimi Schutte, whowill be performing at the Iron Horse Hotel that Friday for their American Local Motives “American Blues” music series.
7:30 pm DAIMH @ Irish Cultural & Heritage Center
DAIMH @ Irish Cultural & Heritage Center
Feb 16 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Based around the Isle of Skye, Daimh (pronounced Dive) have been called the champions of “straight-in-the eye Highland music. Taking their name from the Gaelic word for “kinship,” the five-member group is known for pyrotechnic... Read more »
Feb
17
Sat
11:59 pm WMSE Presents The Rocky Horror P... @ Oriental Theatre
WMSE Presents The Rocky Horror P... @ Oriental Theatre
Feb 17 @ 11:59 pm – Feb 18 @ 1:29 am
WMSE is the official sponsor for the Oriental Theatre’s, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Taking place the second Saturday of each month, the next showing is Sept. 10. The longest-running midnight movie of all time... Read more »
Feb
19
Mon
1:00 pm in-studio performance: Bleed
in-studio performance: Bleed
Feb 19 @ 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Tune into WMSE to catch legendary punk rockers, Bleed, before they reunite to play the Mama Tried show afterparty on Saturday, February 24th at the Rave. Bleed will roll out some old classics and some... Read more »
By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge
Listen
Tom: James Blood Ulmer, Are You Glad to Be In America?, Rough Trade
Listen
Sid: Bleed, “Let It Shine” [single], Self-released
Listen
Ryan: Stoppenberg, Ultimate Power, X-Beats
Listen
Nickie: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” [single], Nice Life Recording Company
Listen