The [Loft] Office List

Posted by & filed under General.

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

 

Erin: Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge
Listen

Tom: James Blood Ulmer, Are You Glad to Be In America?, Rough Trade
Listen

Sid: Bleed, “Let It Shine” [single], Self-released
Listen

Ryan: Stoppenberg, Ultimate Power, X-Beats
Listen

Nickie: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” [single], Nice Life Recording Company
Listen

 

Leave a Reply


 