By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Haley Heynderickx, I Need to Start a Garden, Mama Bird Recording Co.

Listen

Tom: Vox Low, Vox Low, Born Bad Records

Listen

Sid: King Tuff, “Psycho Star” Sub Pop

Listen

Ryan: Project Pitchfork, Akketrion, Trisol

Listen

Nickie: 2 Chainz, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Def Jam

Listen