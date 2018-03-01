The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Everything Is Recorded, Everything Is Recorded by Richard Russell, XL

Tom: Fela Kuti, Fela – Vinyl Box Set 4 [Complied by Erykah Badu], Knitting Factory Records

Sid: Dinosaur Jr., “Hold Unknown”, Adult Swim Singles Series

Ryan: SDH, Tell Them, Avant! Records

Nickie: Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd & SZA, Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By, Aftermath Records

