By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

Listen

Tom: Le Millipede, The Sun Has No Money, Alien Transistor

Listen

Sid: Jeff Rosenstock, POST-, Polyvinyl

Listen

Ryan: ESA, That Beast, Negative Gain Productions

Listen

Nickie: Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” [single], Atlantic

Listen