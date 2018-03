By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Yo La Tengo, “Shades Of Blue”, Matador

Listen

Tom: Lou Reed, Street Hassle, RCA

Listen

Sid: They Might Be Giants, “Don’t Lets Start”, s/t, Bar None

Listen

Ryan: Binary Park, Life On Lines, infacted

Listen

Nickie: Frank Ocean, Blonde, Boys Don’t Cry

Listen