By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Healium, Ends With And, Matador

Tom: Jacob Bellens, Trail of Intuition, HFN

Sid: Bat Fangs, “Rock the Reaper”, Don Giovanni Records

Ryan: Spiritual Front, Amour Braque, Prophecy

Nickie: BROCKHAMPTON, Saturation II, Question Everything

Chris: Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Magic Johnson”, Mother’s Milk, EMI Records

