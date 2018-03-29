The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Daptone

Listen

Tom: The Messthetics, s/t, Dischord

Listen

Sid: The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions of the World, Fat Wreck Chords

Listen

Ryan: Rector Scanner, Komm Zu Mir [EP], Alfa Matrix

Listen

Nickie: WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions

Listen

Chris: Maria McKee, “Has He Got a Friend For Me?”, s/t, Geffen Records

Listen