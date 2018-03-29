The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

 

Erin: Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Dap Dippin’ with Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Daptone
Tom: The Messthetics, s/t, Dischord
Sid: The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions of the World, Fat Wreck Chords
Ryan: Rector Scanner, Komm Zu Mir [EP], Alfa Matrix
Nickie: WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions
Chris: Maria McKee, “Has He Got a Friend For Me?”, s/t, Geffen Records
