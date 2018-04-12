The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Mind Over Mirrors, Bellowing Sun, Paradise of Bachelors

Listen

Tom: Pierre Henry, Le Reine Verte, Unidisc

Listen

Sid: Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man Records

Listen

Ryan: The Gothsicles, Konami Code [20th Anniversary EP], Self-released

Listen

Nickie: Logic, Everybody, Def Jam Recordings

Listen

Chris: Nick Lowe, “The Beast In Me”, The Impossible Bird, Yep Roc

Listen