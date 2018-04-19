The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Melody’s Echo Chamber, “Breathe In, Breathe Out” [single], Fat Possum

Listen

Tom: Dorias Barraca, s/t, Azure Vista Records

Listen

Sid: A Place to Bury Strangers, “Never Coming Back” [single], Dead Oceans

Listen

Ryan: Various Artists, There’s A Lot of Industrial On This Compilation, Brutal Residence

Listen

Nickie: Drake, “Nice For What” [single], Young Money / Cash Money Records

Listen

Chris: Nick Lowe, “The Beast In Me”, The Impossible Bird, Yep Roc

Listen