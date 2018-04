By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Klassik, “Basilica Sunsets”, WMSE’s Local/Live (4/24/18), WMSE

Listen

Tom: Armageddon, s/t, Arkarma

Listen

Sid: Catbath, “Scuttlebutt”, Guilt Ridden Pop

Listen

Ryan: Strvngers, Amor / Noir, Negative Gain Productions

Listen

Nickie: Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!, Glassnote Entertainment

Listen