MAR. 2 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 12: TRINITY GRACE POSTED :: February 24, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Trinity Grace is a young, independent artist and producer based out of Milwaukee. In 2016, she released her first single with producer father DJManny. Since, she’s dabbled in pop, trap, EDM and R&B and has gained even more notoriety as she’s made her way into the alternative pop scene, all while still in high school.

Trinity’s most recent album, Exposed, chronicles the experiences and emotions of the past two years and since its release in November, Trinity has continued to push forward with new projects, including her involvement with this year’s FemFest, On March 8th, for International Womxns Day, Trinity will contribute a curated set in conjunction with the festival. For complete FemFest activities and lineup info, please visit rwfemfest.com and get to know Trinity beforehand as we talk to her about her musical journey and recent release on Tuesday, March 2nd for Local/Live.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”