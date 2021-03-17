MAR. 23 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 14: IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND POSTED :: March 17, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Immortal Girlfriend are brothers, producers and self-described “dark knights of synth”.

The duo has been busy over the past year, releasing a new EP, RIDE, and a handful of brand-new singles, including the most recent “Seeker” and “Others”, taking on a decidedly darker and more robust sound. WMSE talked to Kevin of Immortal Girlfriend and snagged details about these new sounds, where they all began and where they’re headed, next.

