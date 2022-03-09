MARCH 15 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 52: ANDII POSTED :: March 9, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday March 15th, we talk to ANDII.

Born and raised in the Good Land, ANDII has been making music for more than a decade. Her powerful, transcendent voice draws from the traditions of American jazz and folk vocalists of the 50’s and 60’s, while her writing and performative style lean towards contemporary pop and rock n’ roll sensibilities. With an air of vulnerability and humility throughout her lyricism, she offers a unique perspective into the world of relationships—relationships with others, with Mother Earth, and with ourselves.

On Tuesday, March 15th, tune into Local/Live to get to know Milwaukee’s ANDII who is between releasing new material and getting ready for an upcoming show at Anodyne with My One and Only.

