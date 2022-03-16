MARCH 22 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 53: OLD PUP POSTED :: March 16, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday March 22nd, we catch up with Milwaukee’s Old Pup.

Old Pup is a country-tinged folk outfit with surrealistic leanings and a lyrical nod to American poets, old and new. The name “Old Pup” was inspired by a Walt Whitman line, “I am old and young, of the foolish as much as the wise.” Old Pup’s forthcoming album, Incognito Lounge, releases April 23rd via Hear Here Records.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, tune into Local/Live to hear new songs from Old Pup’s forthcoming album and how it all came together.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, tune into Local/Live to hear new songs from Old Pup's forthcoming album and how it all came together.

