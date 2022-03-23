MARCH 29 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 54: BUG MOMENT POSTED :: March 23, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday March 29th, we hang out with Milwaukee’s BUG MOMENT.

BUG MOMENT is an alternative-pop group originally formed by longtime friends Jasmine and Gray, who recently added Aidan to form a trio. The band originated at the beginning of the pandemic and has since released their debut EP, BUGS. Riding on waves of folk, indie rock and hyperpop, BUG MOMENT continues to stretch their unique sound as grow.

On Tuesday, March 29th, hear how BUG MOMENT formed and all about their newest single “Lagoon”, their submission for the Tiny Desk Contest and plans for the year ahead…

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

