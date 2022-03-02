MARCH 8 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 51: GEGO Y NONY POSTED :: March 2, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On March 8th, we talk with brother duo, Gego y Nony, fresh off their headlining Mitten Fest performance.

Releasing their debut album, ‘Tiempo’ last spring, Gego y Nony have quickly made their mark in the Milwaukee music scene and beyond. Sons of a musical family, brothers Gego y Nony are what the industry considers a triple threat – singing, rapping, and writing. With deep Puerto Rican roots, the duo has had a long love affair with music, especially reggaeton, and ‘Tiempo’ is the perfect culmination of their years of a brotherhood filled with music.

On Tuesday, March 8th, tune into Local/Live to hear msuic from Milwaukee’s Gego y Nony as they get ready to release a new video for “Reloj”.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”