MAY 10 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 58: MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG & THE VISITATIONS POSTED :: May 4, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, May 10th, WMSE hosts Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations to talk about their new EP and upcoming show at The Cooperage.

Allschwang has written and performed with Altos, Hello Death and Collections of Colonies of Bees, using violin, guitar and voice to weave in a unique beauty. At times gentle and beautiful, at others brutal and terrifying, “Allschwang’s voice seems familiar: it’s a timeless instrument, full of sadness, beauty, and independence, rooted in the fertile ground of Americana but twisted into the wilding sky of the avant-garde” (Matt Wild, Milwaukee Record). Her own band, The Visitations, have backed her in several releases, special projects and beyond.

Most recently, Allschwang is the inaugural artist in residence for Rise & Thrive, a survivor empowerment service offered by LOTUS Legal Clinic, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization that serves survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking, both sex and labor. Through conversation, collaboration, and close readings of poetry written by four survivors in Rise & Thrive, Allschwang created the songs that make up Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations’ forthcoming EP, Somewhere to Swim (out May 10th, release show and benefit event at the Cooperage on May 13th). Hear those songs and learn about the event on WMSE’s Local/Live.

Catch episodes of WMSE's new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o'clock hour.

