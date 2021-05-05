MAY 11 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 20: RX DRUGS POSTED :: May 5, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Milwaukee’s Rx Drugs are indie rockers who create beautifully spacious, driving sounds that unwind their deep ruminations. Lead by the smoky-voiced Joe Crockett, the lineup features scene heavy-hitters Justin Krol, Quinn Scharber, Scott Schoenbeck and the newest addition, Schoenbeck’s cousin, Dustin Dobernig on keys. The band has just released Broken By Design on Good Land Records, a followup to their 2016 debut, focusing on feelings of direction, alienation and constantly-shifting emotions, awash in dynamic sounds.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

