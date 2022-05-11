MAY 17 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 59: ZØNI POSTED :: May 11, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, May 17th, WMSE talks with ZØNI about the Milwaukee supergroup’s debut release, Samsara.

ZØNI’ features members of Citizen King, Rusty Ps and beyond, the project initially sparked by the LMNtlyst and Phantom Channel’s deeply-rooted musical partnership.

ZØNI’s music centers around improvisation, live-looping, turntablism, and dusty drums, evoking the group’s collective inspirations of Portishead, Khruangbin, badbadnotgood and DJ Shadow.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”