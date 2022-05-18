MAY 24 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 60: MORTGAGE FREEMAN POSTED :: May 18, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, May 24th, we check in with Milwaukee prog-rockers, Mortgage Freeman, ahead of a summer of new songs and their next, big show – Lakefront Brewery’s Extravabandza – coming up at Bay View’s Cactus Club.

From their birth, Mortgage Freeman has provided a grab bag of sounds: K-Billy’s super sounds of the 70s, all those big names of melody-driven rock and roll songwriting like Warren Zevon and Gerry Rafferty as well as the energetic, progged-out nonsense narratives of yore, jabbering over the incessant racket of space guitars and bludgeoned keyboards. After a brief period of hibernation, the band has a remixed lineup as sister Treccy picks up the bass and brother Chuck shuffles to guitar. Modern day Mortgage Freeman has softened the corners a little, leaning into country cadences and western twangs in some of their delivery, but their tuneful pulses remain. Tune into Local/Live to hear how the band has morphed in sound and all about the Extravabandza shenanigans to come…

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

