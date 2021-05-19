MAY 25 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 21: THE OSHI POSTED :: May 19, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Leosha Shonmonique Stones (known professionally as “The Oshi”) is a Bajan-American rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer and model. Caribbean-rooted but raised in Milwaukee, she learned how to navigate becoming all these things at a young age, going on to release her first, self-titled EP by the age of twenty-five.

Delivering a “seductive-yet-vibeful” sound that displays her vocal and lyrical abilities, The Oshi has gained notoriety in Milwaukee and beyond and has pushed her creative boundaries further with her most-recent full-length, Confidential, sharing the sound of a confident, young artist coming into her groove.

Catch episodes of WMSE's new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o'clock hour.

