MAY 31 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 61: 9 A.M. POSTED :: May 25, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs. On Tuesday, May 31st we talk with Milwaukee pop artist, 9 A.M.

Unapologetically queer, pop, and here to take over the world, pop sensation 9 A.M. will make inspire you to jump, dance, scream and maybe even cry…

Pd of 9 A.M. will be sharing some new, collaborative song releases, coming this summer and is also a member of Negative/Positive, who are getting ready for a rare, upcoming appearance. Pd is also involved in the creative behind-the-scenes of Bay View’s beloved Cactus Club, helping to unveil a fresh lineup for the annual “queer spotlight” series in June. Tune into Local/Live for all the details!

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”