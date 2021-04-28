MAY 4 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 19: CALEY CONWAY POSTED :: April 28, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Rooted in folk but hardly bound to it, Caley Conway’s inventive style ranges from jazz to post-rock, embracing a dissonant beauty. Caley has shared stages with Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lomelda, and more.

In addition to her own project, Caley contributes vocals, guitar and bass to several Milwaukee bands, including Field Report, Cairns, OQ and Ellie Jackson. During the pandemic, Caley has stayed busy with several recording and mixing projects. The first of these, an EP titled Bliss or Bust, is out on Friday, May 7th.

