Nov. 24 – Local/Live Interviews Episode 2: Joe Wais of The MilBillies

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community; we’re getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to the newest projects, albums and songs.

Our second episode of these Local/Live Interviews features Joe Wais of the bluegrass band, The MilBillies. The MilBillies are a 5-piece string band who trade vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope, slinging high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit. The band’s recently-released, self-titled album was recorded here in Milwaukee at Silver City Studios. We catch up with Joe about the band’s genesis, the new record and everything in between.

Catch the new, Local/Live interviews, only on WMSE!