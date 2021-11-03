NOVEMBER 9 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 39: CREDENTIALS POSTED :: November 3, 2021 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Mathy/noise rock band Credentials are finally stepping into the spotlight and releasing their debut album – Why Is My Arm Not A Lilac Tree? – after existing on the periphery of the Milwaukee music scene for a few years. Undeniably fans of the noisier sounds of mid-90s Chicago and Louisville, members of Credentials have spent time professing that sonic love in other projects like Murder in the Red Barn, Guns Blazing and Galactic Cannibal. Credentials’ sound stretches into even more layered territory with members’ former synth-pop projects like NO/NO and Pleasure Thief making the way in for a melodic, bold, cathartic and ultimately arresting listen.

Orb Tapes officially releases the album on the 5th and the band’s release show follows on Friday, November 12th at the X-Ray Arcade. Tune into Local/Live on WMSE on November 9th as we talk to Credentials member, Peter J. Woods ahead of that show and share songs from the new record.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”