OCTOBER 12 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 36: NILEXNILE POSTED :: October 6, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

NilexNile is an up-and-coming hip hop artist from Milwaukee. With dreams of being a positive change for hip hop, Nile had a breakout 2019 and is continuing to grow as the artist he’s meant to be. Nile’s work with his collective Phat Nerdz put him on the map but it’s his solo work that has been keeping him in the spotlight. With a promising future on the horizon, Nile recently delivered his anticipated mixtape Free Lunch, which he considers to be “food for thought” and features collaborators WebsterX and Lafond (a.k.a. Siren), among others. The mixtape finds Nile in a reinvigorated point in his career, ready to make moves. Tune into Local/Live on October 12th to hear songs from Free Lunch and what Nile has planned, next.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”