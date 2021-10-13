OCTOBER 19 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 37: PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE POSTED :: October 13, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Milwaukee’s Primitive Broadcast Service is a three-piece noise rock colossus. Described as “Neil Young meets Joy Division” and likened to Unwound, Husker Du and “Sonic Youth at their height when everything was raucous and slightly off key”, Primitive Broadcast Service quickly reclaimed the momentum and swagger they had prior to the pandemic, and are ecstatic to release their 2nd album, Colors for Chameleons in mid-October.

The new album, long in the making throughout the pandemic, represents a bit of a shift from the dissonant, psychedelic sprawl of the band’s first album to a more taut, skronky approach; there’s a Chicago noise influence at work and the new album version is just a bigger, heavier slab of urban SKRONK. Tune into Local/Live on October 19th to learn more.

Catch episodes of WMSE’s new Local/Live interviews by tuning in at the 6 o’clock hour. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM in Milwaukee.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”