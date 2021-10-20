OCTOBER 26 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 38: CARLYLE POSTED :: October 20, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

Milwaukee-based musician Carlyle has been active in the local music scene for just over 20 years, originally a drummer for local acts such as Heart of a Failure and WAMI award-winning Blue Background. In 2010 he decided to trade the drumsticks for the role of front person/ lead guitarist for the original hard rock band, Dangerfield until they disbanded in 2014.

In 2017, he teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Saebra Laken, to form Saebra & Carlyle who went on to win the 2019 MKE Film festival’s “Milwaukee Music Video Award” Directed by Brian Klewin.

During the pandemic, Carlyle wrote and recorded his first solo album Love, Loyalty & Doubt, where he took on the task of performing all of the instruments and vocals on the album, minus some contributing keyboard arrangement from local artist Nicholas Elert. He plans to continue his solo act and also collaborate with more artists in the near future.

