October 4 Weekly Airplay

Artist Record Label

1 OFF! Free LSD Fat Possum

2 QUILZ, THE “I Can’t Sleep” [Single] Prickly **

3 GOGOL BORDELLO SOLIDARITINE Cooking Vinyl

4 BEAT INDEX Vol. Two For Your Pleasure Self-Released **

5 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO

6 VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001

7 AFGHAN WHIGS How Do You Burn? BMG

8 BUILT TO SPILL When The Wind Forgets Your Name Sub Pop

9 SANTIGOLD Spirituals Little Jerk

10 TY SEGALL Hello, Hi Drag City

11 THEE OH SEES Levitation Sessions Vol. II (Live) Reverberation Appreciation Society

12 MELODY’S ECH0 CHAMBER Emotional Eternal Domino

13 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

14 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw

15 THICK Happy Now Epitaph

16 PARANOYDS, THE Talk, Talk, Talk Third Man

17 BETHS, THE Expert In A Dying Field Carpark

18 ELEMANTRA Only Momentary [EP] Admirable Traits

19 LAVISH WASTE Demon Juice [EP] Self-Released

20 HOT COFFIN The Prize Triple Eye Industries

21 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

22 SOCCER MOMMY Sometimes, Forever Loma Vista/Concord

23 MURLOCS, THE Rapscallion ATO

24 RHETT MILLER The Misfit ATO

25 ALEX G God Save The Animals Domino

26 DEAD HORSES Brady Street Self-Released **

27 YUM YUM CULT It Kills Me It Really Does Self-Released **

28 CHATS, THE Get Fucked Bargain Bin

29 PETER MULVEY AND SISTASTRINGS Love Is The Only Thing Righteous Babe **