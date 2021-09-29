OCTOBER 5 – LOCAL/LIVE INTERVIEWS EPISODE 35: TOM WANDERER POSTED :: September 29, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE aims to keep you connected to your local music community by getting up close and personal in conversation while taking a listen to new local projects, albums and songs.

Many of you may know Tom Wanderer through his WMSE show, The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience, while others might know him from his psych-rock band, Red Stuff. Wanderer is adept at mixing the bygone and the modern, making the years blur with a focus on interesting rhythms, riffs, voices and stories.

In March of 2020, Wanderer had an idea for a recording experiment. He set up an 8-track cassette recorder and plugged in an old drum machine and a digital shruti box. The loose idea was to make a simple electronic backing band that he could play along with. The result was unexpectedly energizing. He started pulling out long forgotten instruments and homemade musical devices. Weeks passed and the songs kept coming. When the dust settled, he had inadvertently made Private Revolution. Tune into Local/Live on October 5th to hear how it all came together.

