Out This Week!
POSTED:: June 6, 2023
General
Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM
Artist Record Label 1 SPARKS The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Island 2 J GRAVES Fortress Of Fun Self-Released 3 YOU WIN!!! “Bloodsport” [Single] Self-Released ** 4 HALF MOON RUN Salt BMG 5 PURR Who Is Afraid Of Blue? Anti- 6 GRINGO STAR On And On And Gone My Anxious Mouth 7 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet 8 GENERATIONALS Heatherhead Polyvinyl 9 PILES 5:53 Self-Released ** 10 GAL PAL This and Other Gestures Self-Released
