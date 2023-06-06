Out This Week!

POSTED:: June 6, 2023

Top Adds Entry for WMSE 91.7 FM

1SPARKSThe Girl Is Crying In Her LatteIsland
2J GRAVESFortress Of FunSelf-Released
3YOU WIN!!!“Bloodsport” [Single]Self-Released **
4HALF MOON RUNSaltBMG
5PURRWho Is Afraid Of Blue?Anti-
6GRINGO STAROn And On And GoneMy Anxious Mouth
7BEACH FOSSILSBunnyBayonet
8GENERATIONALSHeatherheadPolyvinyl
9PILES5:53Self-Released **
10GAL PALThis and Other GesturesSelf-Released

