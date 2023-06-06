Out This Week!

Artist Record Label

1 SPARKS The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Island

2 J GRAVES Fortress Of Fun Self-Released

3 YOU WIN!!! “Bloodsport” [Single] Self-Released **

4 HALF MOON RUN Salt BMG

5 PURR Who Is Afraid Of Blue? Anti-

6 GRINGO STAR On And On And Gone My Anxious Mouth

7 BEACH FOSSILS Bunny Bayonet

8 GENERATIONALS Heatherhead Polyvinyl

9 PILES 5:53 Self-Released **