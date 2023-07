OUT THIS WEEK!

Artist Record Label

1 PJ HARVEY I Inside The Old Year Dying Partisan

2 GROUPLOVE I Want It All Right Now Glassnote

3 JAPANESE HOUSE, THE In The End It Always Does Dirty Hit

4 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

5 LITTLE DRAGON Slugs Of Love Ninja Tune

6 KLASSIK Summer Skool [EP] Self-Released **

7 RAT BATH / PESCATARIAN AT BEST “Split 7” [Single] Self-Released **

8 TOFUSMELL Humor [EP] Hardly Art

9 12 RODS If We Stayed Alive American Dreams/Husky Pants