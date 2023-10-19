Out This Week!
POSTED:: October 19, 2023
FILED UNDER::
General
Artist Record Label 1 DRUMS, THE Jonny Anti- 2 SOCIAL CATERPILLAR Alphabet Crown Self-Released ** 3 JENN CHAMPION The Last Night Of Sadness Gay Forever 4 EXBATS, THE Song Machine Goner 5 SQUIRREL FLOWER Tomorrow’s Fire Polyvinyl 6 METRIC Formentera II Metric/Thirty Tigers 7 MALI VELASQUEZ I’m Green Acrophase 8 UPCHUCK Bite The Hand That Feeds Famous Class 9 SINCERE ENGINEER Cheap Grills Hopeless 10 CHERRY GLAZERR I Don’t Want You Anymore Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
FILED UNDER::
General
Artist Record Label 1 DRUMS, THE Jonny Anti- 2 SOCIAL CATERPILLAR Alphabet Crown Self-Released ** 3 JENN CHAMPION The Last Night Of Sadness Gay Forever 4 EXBATS, THE Song Machine Goner 5 SQUIRREL FLOWER Tomorrow’s Fire Polyvinyl 6 METRIC Formentera II Metric/Thirty Tigers 7 MALI VELASQUEZ I’m Green Acrophase 8 UPCHUCK Bite The Hand That Feeds Famous Class 9 SINCERE ENGINEER Cheap Grills Hopeless 10 CHERRY GLAZERR I Don’t Want You Anymore Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group
POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain
TAGGED::Out This Week
|Artist
|Record
|Label
|1
|DRUMS, THE
|Jonny
|Anti-
|2
|SOCIAL CATERPILLAR
|Alphabet Crown
|Self-Released **
|3
|JENN CHAMPION
|The Last Night Of Sadness
|Gay Forever
|4
|EXBATS, THE
|Song Machine
|Goner
|5
|SQUIRREL FLOWER
|Tomorrow’s Fire
|Polyvinyl
|6
|METRIC
|Formentera II
|Metric/Thirty Tigers
|7
|MALI VELASQUEZ
|I’m Green
|Acrophase
|8
|UPCHUCK
|Bite The Hand That Feeds
|Famous Class
|9
|SINCERE ENGINEER
|Cheap Grills
|Hopeless
|10
|CHERRY GLAZERR
|I Don’t Want You Anymore
|Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group