Out This Week!

POSTED:: October 19, 2023

1DRUMS, THEJonnyAnti-
2SOCIAL CATERPILLARAlphabet CrownSelf-Released **
3JENN CHAMPIONThe Last Night Of SadnessGay Forever
4EXBATS, THESong MachineGoner
5SQUIRREL FLOWERTomorrow’s FirePolyvinyl
6METRICFormentera IIMetric/Thirty Tigers
7MALI VELASQUEZI’m GreenAcrophase
8UPCHUCKBite The Hand That FeedsFamous Class
9SINCERE ENGINEERCheap GrillsHopeless
10CHERRY GLAZERRI Don’t Want You AnymoreSecretly Canadian/Secretly Group

POSTED BY:: Sidney McCain

