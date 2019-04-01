OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 1, 2019
POSTED:: April 1, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Ages and Ages, Me You They We, self-released
The Cinematic Orchestra, To Believe, Domino/Ninja Tune
Jenny Lewis, On The Line, Warner Bros.
Laura Stevenson, The Big Freeze, Don Giovanni
Lee Fields and The Expressions, It Rains Love, Big Crown
Rose Of The West, s/t, Communicating Vessels*
Savoir Adore, Full Bloom, Nettwerk
Sego, Sego Sucks, Roll Call Records
Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising, Sub Pop
White Denim, Side Effects, City Slang