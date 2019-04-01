OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 1, 2019 POSTED :: April 1, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Ages and Ages, Me You They We, self-released

The Cinematic Orchestra, To Believe, Domino/Ninja Tune

Jenny Lewis, On The Line, Warner Bros.

Laura Stevenson, The Big Freeze, Don Giovanni

Lee Fields and The Expressions, It Rains Love, Big Crown

Rose Of The West, s/t, Communicating Vessels*

Savoir Adore, Full Bloom, Nettwerk

Sego, Sego Sucks, Roll Call Records

Weyes Blood, Titanic Rising, Sub Pop

White Denim, Side Effects, City Slang