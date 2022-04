OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 11, 2022 POSTED :: April 11, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Calexico, El Mirador, Anti-

Daniel Rossen, You Belong There, Warp

Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Variant, Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

Jack White, Fear Of The Dawn, Third Man

The Linda Lindas, Growing Up, Epitaph

Pendant,Harp, Saddle Creek

Son Lux, Tomorrows, City Slang

Vince Staples, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Blacksmith/Motown

Wednesday, Mowing The Leaves Instead Of Piling ‘Em Up, Orindal

Wet Leg, s/t, Domino