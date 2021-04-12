OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 13, 2021
POSTED:: April 12, 2021
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Benny Sings, Music, Stones Throw
Boogarins, Manchaca Vol. 2, OAR
Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, Question Everything/RCA
Hypoluxo, s/t, Terrible Records
Orions Belte, Villa Amorini, Jansen Records
Small Black, Cheap Dreams, 100% Electronica
Sorry, Twixtustwain [EP], Domino
Spirit of the Beehive, Entertainment, Death, Saddle Creek
Tunic, Exhaling, Artoffact Records
Yaya Bey, The Things I Can’t Take With Me, Big Dada