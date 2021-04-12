OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 13, 2021

POSTED:: April 12, 2021

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Benny Sings, Music, Stones Throw

Boogarins, Manchaca Vol. 2, OAR

Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, Question Everything/RCA

Hypoluxo, s/t, Terrible Records

Orions Belte, Villa Amorini, Jansen Records

Small Black, Cheap Dreams, 100% Electronica

Sorry, Twixtustwain [EP], Domino

Spirit of the Beehive, Entertainment, Death, Saddle Creek

Tunic, Exhaling, Artoffact Records

Yaya Bey, The Things I Can’t Take With Me, Big Dada

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories