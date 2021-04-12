OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 13, 2021 POSTED :: April 12, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Benny Sings, Music, Stones Throw

Boogarins, Manchaca Vol. 2, OAR

Brockhampton, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, Question Everything/RCA

Hypoluxo, s/t, Terrible Records

<a href="https://hypoluxoxoxo.bandcamp.com/album/hypoluxo">Hypoluxo by Hypoluxo</a>

Orions Belte, Villa Amorini, Jansen Records

<a href="https://orionsbelte.bandcamp.com/album/villa-amorini">Villa Amorini by Orions Belte</a>

Small Black, Cheap Dreams, 100% Electronica

Sorry, Twixtustwain [EP], Domino

<a href="https://sorrybanduk.bandcamp.com/album/twixtustwain-ep">Twixtustwain EP by Sorry</a>

Spirit of the Beehive, Entertainment, Death, Saddle Creek

<a href="https://spiritofthebeehive.bandcamp.com/album/entertainment-death">ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH by SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE</a>

Tunic, Exhaling, Artoffact Records

Yaya Bey, The Things I Can’t Take With Me, Big Dada

<a href="https://yayabey.bandcamp.com/album/the-things-i-cant-take-with-me">The Things I Can't Take With Me by yaya bey</a>