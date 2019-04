OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 15, 2019 POSTED :: April 15, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Berlin Taxi, Contract – EP, self-released

CONTRACT by Berlin Taxi

Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

Broken Social Scene, Let’s Try the After, Arts & Crafts

Ellis, The Fuzz – EP, Fat Possum

THE FUZZ by Ellis

Field Medic, Fade Into the Dawn, Run For Cover

fade into the dawn by Field Medic

Fontaines DC, Dogrel, Partisan

Dogrel by Fontaines D.C.

Frankie Cosmos, Haunted Items – EP, Sub Pop

Giuda, E.V.A., Burger

Omni, “Delicacy” b/w “I Don’t Dance”, Sub Pop

Starflyer 59, Young In My Head, Tooth and Nail