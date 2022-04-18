OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 18, 2022
POSTED:: April 18, 2022
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
High Pulp, Pursuit Of Ends, Anti-
Jerry Paper, Free Time, Stones Throw
Kurt Vile, (watch my moves), Verve
Mean Jeans, Hits From The Bog [EP], Fat Wreck Chords
My Idea, CRY MFER, Hardly Art
Savak, Human Error/Human Delight, Peculiar Works
Seratones, Love & Algorhythms, New West
The Slackers, Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, Pirates Press
Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful, Fat Possum
These Arms Are Snakes, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, Suicide Squeeze