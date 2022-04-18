OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 18, 2022

POSTED:: April 18, 2022

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

High Pulp, Pursuit Of Ends, Anti-

Jerry Paper, Free Time, Stones Throw

Kurt Vile, (watch my moves), Verve

Mean Jeans, Hits From The Bog [EP], Fat Wreck Chords

My Idea, CRY MFER, Hardly Art

Savak, Human Error/Human Delight, Peculiar Works

Seratones, Love & Algorhythms, New West

The Slackers, Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, Pirates Press

Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful, Fat Possum

These Arms Are Snakes, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, Suicide Squeeze

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories