OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 18, 2022 POSTED :: April 18, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

High Pulp, Pursuit Of Ends, Anti-

<a href="https://highpulpmusic.bandcamp.com/album/pursuit-of-ends">Pursuit of Ends by High Pulp</a>

Jerry Paper, Free Time, Stones Throw

<a href="https://jerrypaper.bandcamp.com/album/free-time">Free Time by Jerry Paper</a>

Kurt Vile, (watch my moves), Verve

Mean Jeans, Hits From The Bog [EP], Fat Wreck Chords

My Idea, CRY MFER, Hardly Art

Savak, Human Error/Human Delight, Peculiar Works

<a href="https://savak.bandcamp.com/album/human-error-human-delight">Human Error / Human Delight by SAVAK</a>

Seratones, Love & Algorhythms, New West

<a href="https://seratones.bandcamp.com/album/love-algorhythms">Love & Algorhythms by Seratones</a>

The Slackers, Don’t Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, Pirates Press

<a href="https://theslackers.bandcamp.com/album/dont-let-the-sunlight-fool-ya-2">Don't Let The Sunlight Fool Ya by The Slackers</a>

Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful, Fat Possum

<a href="https://spiritualizedband.bandcamp.com/album/everything-was-beautiful">Everything Was Beautiful by Spiritualized</a>

These Arms Are Snakes, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, Suicide Squeeze

<a href="https://thesearmsaresnakes.bandcamp.com/album/duct-tape-shivering-crows">Duct Tape & Shivering Crows by These Arms Are Snakes</a>