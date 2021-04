OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 20, 2021 POSTED :: April 19, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Futo, Outstanding In His Field, Marching Banana

Garage a Trois, Calm Down Cologne, Royal Potato Family

Jess Joy, PATREEARCHY, Joyful Noise

Juan Wauters, Real Life Situations, Captured Tracks

Jupiter and Okwess, Na Kozonga, Everloving

Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson, Small Things, NYXO Records

Paul McCartney, III Imagined, Capitol

Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo, Dun Dun, Citrus City

Tristen, Aquatic Flowers, Mama Bird

Yellow Ostrich, Soft, Barsuk