OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 22, 2019
POSTED:: April 22, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Cayucas, Real Life, Park The Van
Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed Discs
FOAMMM, s/t, Sheep Chase
Jackie Mendoza, LuvHz [EP], Luminelle
L7, Scatter The Rats, Blackheart
The Mountain Goats, In League With Dragons, Merge
Tame Impala, “Borderline” [single], Interscope
TR/ST, The Destroyer – 1, House Arrest
Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City
The Yawpers, Human Question, Bloodshot