OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 22, 2019

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cayucas, Real Life, Park The Van

Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed Discs

FOAMMM, s/t, Sheep Chase

Jackie Mendoza, LuvHz [EP], Luminelle

L7, Scatter The Rats, Blackheart

The Mountain Goats, In League With Dragons, Merge

Tame Impala, “Borderline” [single], Interscope

TR/ST, The Destroyer – 1, House Arrest

Wand, Laughing Matter, Drag City

The Yawpers, Human Question, Bloodshot