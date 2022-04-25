OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 25, 2022
POSTED:: April 25, 2022
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Erasers, Constant Connection, Fire Talk
Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, Sub Pop
Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia, Partisan
Hatchie, Giving The World Away, Secretly Canadian
Kate Bollinger, Look At It In The Light [EP], Ghostly International
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Omnium Gatherum, KGLW
Neko Case, Wild Creatures, Anti-
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Night Gnomes, Marathon
S Carey, Break Me Open, Jagjaguwar
Shilpa Ray, Portrait Of A Lady, Northern Spy