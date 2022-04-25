OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 25, 2022 POSTED :: April 25, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Erasers, Constant Connection, Fire Talk

<a href="https://erasers.bandcamp.com/album/constant-connection">Constant Connection by Erasers</a>

Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, Sub Pop

<a href="https://flockofdimes.bandcamp.com/album/head-of-roses-phantom-limb">Head of Roses: Phantom Limb by Flock of Dimes</a>

Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia, Partisan

<a href="https://fontainesdc.bandcamp.com/album/skinty-fia">Skinty Fia by Fontaines D.C.</a>

Hatchie, Giving The World Away, Secretly Canadian

<a href="https://hatchie.bandcamp.com/album/giving-the-world-away">Giving The World Away by Hatchie</a>

Kate Bollinger, Look At It In The Light [EP], Ghostly International

<a href="https://katebollinger.bandcamp.com/album/look-at-it-in-the-light">Look at it in the Light by Kate Bollinger</a>

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Omnium Gatherum, KGLW

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/omnium-gatherum">Omnium Gatherum by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Neko Case, Wild Creatures, Anti-

<a href="https://nekocaseofficial.bandcamp.com/album/wild-creatures">Wild Creatures by Neko Case</a>

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Night Gnomes, Marathon

<a href="https://psychedelicporncrumpets.bandcamp.com/album/night-gnomes">Night Gnomes by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets</a>

S Carey, Break Me Open, Jagjaguwar

<a href="https://scarey.bandcamp.com/album/break-me-open">Break Me Open by S. Carey</a>

Shilpa Ray, Portrait Of A Lady, Northern Spy

<a href="https://shilparay.bandcamp.com/album/portrait-of-a-lady">Portrait of a Lady by Shilpa Ray</a>