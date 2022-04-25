OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 25, 2022

POSTED:: April 25, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Erasers, Constant Connection, Fire Talk

Flock of Dimes, Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, Sub Pop

Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia, Partisan

Hatchie, Giving The World Away, Secretly Canadian

Kate Bollinger, Look At It In The Light [EP], Ghostly International

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Omnium Gatherum, KGLW

Neko Case, Wild Creatures, Anti-

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Night Gnomes, Marathon

S Carey, Break Me Open, Jagjaguwar

Shilpa Ray, Portrait Of A Lady, Northern Spy

