OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 26, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alfa Mist, Bring Backs, Anti-

The Armed, Ultrapop, Sargent House

Autogramm, No Rules, Nevado

Bicep, Isles Deluxe, Ninja Tune

Guided By Voices, Earth Man Blues, GBVinc.

Jeff Rosenstock, Ska Dream, Polyvinyl

New Madrid, s/t, Lemonade Records

Sour Widows, Crossing Over, Exploding In Sound

Teenage Fanclub, Endless Arcade, Merge Records

Toth, You and Me and Everything, Northern Spy