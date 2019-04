OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 29, 2019 POSTED :: April 29, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD

Altin Gun, Gece, ATO

Cosmonauts, Star 69, Burger

Craig Finn, I Need A New War, Partisan

Fat White Family, Serfs Up, Domino

Helms Alee, Noctiluca, Sargent House

Kevin Morby, Oh My God, Dead Oceans

Pete Seeger, The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Smithsonian Folkways

Soak, Grim Town, Rough Trade

Tacocat, This Mess Is A Place, Sub Pop