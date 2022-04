OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 4, 2022 POSTED :: April 4, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Denzel Curry, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Loma Vista/Concord

Emma Ruth Rundle, Orpheus Looking Back [EP], Sargent House

The Good Ones, Rwanda…You See Ghosts, I See Sky, Six Degrees

Ibibio Sound Machine, Electricity, Merge

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Spencer Gets It Lit!, In The Red

Night Palace, Diving Rings, Park The Van

No Frills, Downward Dog, self-released

Oceanator, Nothing’s Ever Fine, Polyvinyl

Scrunchies, Feral Coast, Dirtnap

Tempers, New Meaning, DAIS