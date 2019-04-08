OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 8, 2019
POSTED:: April 8, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
The Budos Band, The Budos Band V, Daptone
C Duncan, Health, Fat-Cat
Courtney Marie Andrews, May Your Kindness Remain (Acoustic), Mama Bird/Fat Possum
Daddy Long Legs, Lowdown Ways, Yep Roc
Damien Jurado, In The Shape Of A Storm, Mama Bird
John Coltrane, Coltrane ’58: The Prestige Recordings, Craft/Prestige/Concord
John Vanderslice, The Cedars, Native Cat
Lady Lamb, Even In The Tremor, Ba Da Bing
Pup, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper/Rise
Wintersleep, In The Land Of, Dine Alone