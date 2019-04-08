OUT THIS WEEK: APRIL 8, 2019 POSTED :: April 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

The Budos Band, The Budos Band V, Daptone

C Duncan, Health, Fat-Cat

Courtney Marie Andrews, May Your Kindness Remain (Acoustic), Mama Bird/Fat Possum

Daddy Long Legs, Lowdown Ways, Yep Roc

Damien Jurado, In The Shape Of A Storm, Mama Bird

John Coltrane, Coltrane ’58: The Prestige Recordings, Craft/Prestige/Concord

John Vanderslice, The Cedars, Native Cat

Lady Lamb, Even In The Tremor, Ba Da Bing

Pup, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper/Rise

Wintersleep, In The Land Of, Dine Alone