OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 10, 2020
POSTED:: August 10, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Bronson, s/t, Ninja Tune
Daniel Blumberg, On&On, Mute
Eyedress, Let’s Skip To The Wedding, Lex
Fast Romantics, Pick It Up, Postwar
Girl Friday, Androgynous Mary, Hardly Art
Guided By Voices, Mirrored Aztec, GBV Inc.
Loyal Lobos, Everlasting, AWAL
Machinedrum, “Kane Train” feat. Freddie Gibbs b/w “Ur2yung” [single], Ninja Tune
Microphones, Microphones in 2020, P.W. Elverum & Sun
Smoove and Turrell, Stratos Bleu Remixes, Jalapeno