OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 10, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bronson, s/t, Ninja Tune

Daniel Blumberg, On&On, Mute

Eyedress, Let’s Skip To The Wedding, Lex

Fast Romantics, Pick It Up, Postwar

Girl Friday, Androgynous Mary, Hardly Art

Guided By Voices, Mirrored Aztec, GBV Inc.

Loyal Lobos, Everlasting, AWAL

Machinedrum, “Kane Train” feat. Freddie Gibbs b/w “Ur2yung” [single], Ninja Tune

Microphones, Microphones in 2020, P.W. Elverum & Sun

<a href="http://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/album/microphones-in-2020">Microphones in 2020 by the Microphones</a>

Smoove and Turrell, Stratos Bleu Remixes, Jalapeno