OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 12, 2019 POSTED :: August 12, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Empath, Active Listening: Night On Earth, Fat Possum

Homeshake, Helium Remixes, Sinderlyn

Infinity Crush, Virtual Heaven, Joy Void

Los Coast, Samsara, New West

Maria Usbeck, Envejeciendo, Cascine

Marika Hackman, Any Human Friend, Sub Pop

Royal Trux, “Suburban Junky Lady” (Ariel Pink Remix) [single], Fat Possum

Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

WHY?, AOKOHIO, Joyful Noise